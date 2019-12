Robert Bruce Conner, 61 of Rome, was arrested after police said they found him with meth after True Value employees allegedly spotted him stealing a butane tank, a hatcher and a pocket knife.

Reports said that he was then spotted throwing something into a ditch. An investigation led police to find meth near the ditch.

Conner is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, abandonment of dangerous drugs and theft by shoplifting.