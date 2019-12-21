A 48 year-old Cumming woman, Terri Cain Wyatt, was taken into the Floyd County Jail this week after reports said she conspired to sneak drugs into the local prison for her son.

Reports said that Wyatt and her son had telephone calls in which she agreed to drop off contraband for him.

Reports added that Wyatt attempted to sneak in 8.4 grams of marijuana, 1 pound of tobacco, 10 packs of rolling papers, 4 rolls of electrical tape, and several sandwich bags.

Wyatt is charged with items prohibited by an inmate and conspiracy to commit a felony.