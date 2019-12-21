The Floyd County Police Department is investigating a fatal wreck on Booger Hollow Road in the 600-block near Lumpkin Road. The road is expected to be closed until 8 p.m. while the crash is investigated.

A 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north toward US 27 around 5:45 p.m. when it entered the wrong lane of travel. A southbound 2016 GMC Sierra attempted to go off road to avoid a collision but struck the motorcycle head on. The driver of the motorcycle, Julia Pope (38, of Cave Spring) was ejected and died on scene from her injuries. The driver of the truck, Kent Allen Harris (68, of Cave Spring) was not injured and will not be charged in the crash.

Pope was traveling with another motorcycle rider who was not involved in the wreck.