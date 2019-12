Tieva Calia Swanson, 41 of Cave Spring, was arrested this week after reports said she gave police false statements when she allegedly lied about a traffic incident.

Reports said that Swanson lied about a traffic accident that occurred back in 2017.

Reports added that Swanson signed a traffic ticket stating that was was driving on a suspended license when in fact she was not.

Swanson is charged with false statements and writings and obstruction.