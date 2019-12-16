Daniel Joe Massingill, 40 of Calhoun, was arrested this week after reports said he allegedly wrote 10 checks belonging to an elderly person to himself without the victim’s permission.

The victim, a 78 year-old female, also suffered mental anguish after the check s caused her bank account to be overdrawn.

Reports added that the victim is a resident of Floyd County.

The alleged crime occurred back on September 11th.

Massingill is charged with theft by taking, identity fraud and exploitation of the elderly.