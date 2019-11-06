Two Hiram men, Marion Scott Dooley, 52, and Kenneth Edwin Pointer, were arrested this week following a wreck that injured seven people on Rockmart Highway.

Reports said that Dooley was traveling southbound when he was struck by a vehicle that was attempting to turn into the Silver Creek Church of God before setting off a string of collisions.

In total, seven people were injured and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

While police were investigating the scene they discovered a python in Dooley’s vehicle. Animal control was called to take the snake into custody.

Pointer was a passenger in Dooley’s car.

Dooley is charged with possession of marijuana, DUI, too fast for conditions and following too closely

Pointer is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and drug related objects.