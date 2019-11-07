Brandy Nichole Graham, 44 of Silver Creek, was arrestg ed this week after reports said she was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road in a no passing zone.

Reports added that after being pulled over on the Spur 101 at Nelson Street she was found to have been a wanted fugitive.

A search led police to find meth and drug related items.

Graham is charged with possession of meth, drug related objects, driving on wrong side of the roadway, passing in a no passing zone and being a fugitive from justice.