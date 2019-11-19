Keyanna Wigfall Carter, 18 of Rome, is jailed on numerous charges after she allegedly went to grab a taser from an officer’s belt.

Reports said that Carter was originally taken into custody at a location on North Broad Street after she was found cursing in front of children.

Officers stated that while investigating the scene Carter began to kick them. After arriving at the jail Carter is accused of spitting on a jail officer. It was then Carter allegedly attempted to reach for the officer’s gun belt in order to gain control of their taser.

Carter is charged with three counts of battery, disorderly conduct and removal of a weapon from a public official.