Larry Randolph Fife, 54 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he violated a protection order when he threatened to kill another person whom had taken out the order for their safety.

Reports said that Fife had been released from jail in October after he allegedly hit the woman in the back of the head.

The alleged threats occurred on November 18th.

Fife is charged with aggravated stalking and terroristic threats and acts.