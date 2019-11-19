Joshua Seals Trapp, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly violated a protection order and threatened the lives of numerous people.

Reports said that he went around individuals that he had been told by the courts to stay away from. He then interfered with a 911 call when he physically hung up a telephone on someone who was attempting to call 911.

He then allegedly proceeded to tell the victim, “I will kill all of you, do you really think I am kidding”.

Trapp is charged with aggravated stalking, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts and obstruction of a person making a 911 call.

PREVIOUS Sept 18 2019

A 31 year-old Rome man, Joshua Seals Trapp, was arrested for the second time in weeks after incidents with his 22 year-old girlfriend. This time, reports said Trapp “intended to murder” her.

Reports said that Trapp shoved the woman to the ground, causing her to hit her head, which led to a severe brain bleed.

Reports added that Trapp then began to choke her to death before beginning to kick her while confining her to the home.

Trapp is charged with two counts aggravated assault, aggravated battery, battery, and false imprisonment.