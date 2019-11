Stephen Corey Henson, 42 of Caratersville, was arrested this week after reports said he broke into Flower’s Distribution Company on North Broad Street and proceeded to steal snacks.

Reports said that Henson stole a case of mini donuts valued at $193 and a case of TastyKake fruit pies valued at $100.

He is also accused of taking a sledge hammer, socket tool kit and two bags of rolls.

Henson is charged with two counts burglary and two counts theft by taking.