Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said that Verlon Raymond Smith was found unresponsive in his cell this week.

Burkhalter added that it appeared that there were no signs of foul play

Smith was recently sentenced to five years in prison after he plead guilty to multiple charges including theft by conversion and forgery in June.

Reports stated that he and his son, Brandon Keith Smith, ran CarXpress on Shorter Ave., before the business was raided by Georgia Department of Revenue.

Authorities found that the men conspired to change bills of sale and state title application forms at their business.

The change would reduce the taxes owed to the government.

Brandon Smith is still facing criminal charges including forgery, filing false documents, false information on application for a title, theft by conversion and violations of the RICO Act.