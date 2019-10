A Calhoun man, Brian Spielman, has been arrested following a shooting in Calhoun Monday at an apartment complex on Riverview Drive.

Reports said that three individuals; Kayla Turner, 26 of Calhoun, Robert Walker, 36 of Resaca, and 37 year-old Dana Walker of Resaca, were shot in the lower parts of their bodies.

Reports said that Spielman shot his gun into the ground but bullet fragments ricocheted and struck the three victims. Spielman

Spielman has been charged with aggravated assault.