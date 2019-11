Keyairra Alyssa Johnson, 30 of Rome, was jailed at the Relax Inn on Martha Berry Highway after police said that they found her with methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.

Reports stated that Johnson was found with the drugs when police was serving a warrant for theft.

Warrant information stated that Johnson had stole $6,945 from a man back on October 4th.

Johnson is charged with felony theft by taking, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and probation violation.