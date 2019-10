A volunteer coach for the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Authority, Corey Lee McDuffie, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he took $799 from parents for the purpose of purchasing uniforms, but kept the money for himself.

Reports added that he also took $77 from parents to have a team party and then pocketed that money as well.

The thefts occurred back in August.

McDuffie is charged with 8 counts of felony theft by conversion.