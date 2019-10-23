Christopher Joseph Wilbur, 36 of Rome, and Timothy Blake Born, 27 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week at a home on Mark Groves Avenue after police said they found a large amount of Quetiapine pills and methamphetamine.

Police said that neither men had been prescribed the medication.

Reports added that a drug pipe was also found.

Both are charged with possession of meth, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug related objects and probation violation.

Wilbur is additionally charged with probation violation.