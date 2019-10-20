The All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Darlington School on October 25, 2019 to recognize Tate Ratledge as a 2020 All-American. Darlington School will honor Ratledge before classmates, teammates, family and friends at the high school’s gymnasium during an assembly.



Ratledge is a four-star recruit and verbally committed to the University of Georgia. He is one of fourteen Georgia athletes selected to play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 12:00 Noon CT, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high

school football players.