A Cedartown man, Robert Dewaine Allen, 45, was struck and killed by a vehicle as he was walking on the bypass Tuesday.

Reports said that Allen was struck near Cedartown High School just before 5 am Tuesday.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Allen was “improperly walking in the right southbound lane” when he was hit.

The coroner stated that his body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.