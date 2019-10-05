A 50 year-old Cave Spring woman, Kellie Davis McGinty, was arrested this week after reports said she was found in possession of crack cocaine during a traffic stop on Lyons Bridge Road.

Reports said that McGinty was pulled over after failing to maintain her lane. Once stopped, the officer detected that she was driving impaired.

A search of McGinty led officers to find suspected crack cocaine and two pills that were not in their original container.

McGinty is charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of cocaine, possession of schedule IV drugs and drugs not original container.