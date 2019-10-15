A Bartow County firefighter, Carey Lee Wolfe, 36, has been arrested and charged with 16 different felonies.

Reports said that on October 4th at 4:40 pm, the Bartow County Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 111 Old Mill Road near White. An arson investigator was then summoned to the scene after a witness stated he observed a blue Ford Expedition leaving the scene of the fire.

Three days later, the property owner told the BCSO that he was advised that Wolfe had burglarized the house, stole 17 firearms, pawned some of the guns at different locations, and set the house on fire. The owner said one of the guns was recovered by a witness after he had wrestled it away from Wolfe.

Investigators did confirm that Wolfe had pawned at least two of the firearms.

Wolfe is charged with aggravated battery, three counts of burglary, arson in the first degree, burning of woodlands, three counts of felony theft by deception, five counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property, violation of oath by a public officer, and possession of a weapon during commission of certain crimes.

Wolfe has been terminated and is no longer employed with the Bartow County Fire Department.

WBHF contributed to this report.