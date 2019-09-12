Three individuals, Alfred Lashun Feltson, 38 of Rome, Alfred Lashun Chambers, 19 of Rome, and Whitney Breann Nelson, 22 of Cave Spring, were all arrested during a traffic stop on Martha Berry Blvd near the post office.

Reports said that Feltson was pulled over after improperly changing lanes.

A search of the vehicle led police to find suspected marijuana and a schedule drug that was not in its original container.

All have been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and drugs not in original container.

Feltson is additionally charged with improper lane change.