Timothy Duane Morgan, 34, Samuel Roy Way, 25, and Jennifer Irene Swanson, 34, all of Rome, were arrested at a home on Burnett Ferry Road after police said they found them in possession of a bag of a white crystalized drug.

Reports said that Morgan attempted to conceal his identity from law enforcement when he used another’s drivers license as his identification.

Police added that Swanson also lied to police about Morgan’s identity.

Morgan is charged with identity fraud, possession of a controlled substance.

Way is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and two counts failure to appear.

Swanson is charged with possession of a controlled substance and obstruction.