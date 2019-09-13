Cody Lee Little, 26 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports he pointed a gun at a 24 year-old man and told him to get inside his vehicle.

Reports said that after the victim got into the vehicle he was struck in the head, causing swelling to his right eye.

Little then proceeded to smash the man’s cellphone.

After police arrived Little proceeded to attempt to run from officers in an effort to avoid capture.

Little is charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, battery, criminal trespass and obstruction.