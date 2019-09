Phillip Cornell Williams, 44 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said he pushed a woman to the ground during a fight.

The victim allegedly suffered scraps to her knee and hand.

When police arrived they stated that they found Williams with a bag of ecstasy pills in his mouth.

They added that Williams was attempted to chew and destroy the evidence.

Williams is charged with battery, felony tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of pseudoephedrine.