Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier said that 38 year-old Christopher Keais has died from injuries he sustained after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle.

Reports said that Keais was riding on North Main Street when he was struck near the Dollar General Market around 9:30 pm Wednesday.

Brazier stated that Keais’ body is being transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for additional tests and to undergo an autopsy.