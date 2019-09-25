A 66 year-old homeless Rome man, Carlton David Jefts, is facing additional charges after he allegedly was found with meth inside the Floyd County Jail.

Reports said that Jefts was initially arrested for shoplifting at Walmart. Authorities stated that Jefts was attempting to steal a Zippo lighter and Axe body spray.

After arriving at the jail Jefts was found with meth and a glass smoking pipe.

Jefts is charged with possession of meth, crossing guard line with drugs, possession of drug related objects and theft by shoplifting.