Six Romans, Tyler Huston Pasley, 25, Matthew Richard Pasley, 30, Leah Roberta Pasley, 53, Richard Charles Pasley, 54, Kayla Marie Wheelock, 19, William Andrew Johnson, 29, were arrested at a home on Old Dalton Road after police said they found methamphetamine, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Reports said that police located the drugs, glass smoking pipes, digital scales, numerous empty capsules that are used to ingest and sell the drugs.

A small child was also found in the home, which was located at 728 Old Dalton Road.

Tyler, Matthew, Kayla and William have been charged with possession of meth.

Tyler and Matthew Pasley, along with Wheelock, are additionally charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, reckless conduct and possession of drug related objects.

Leah and Richard Pasley are charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a controlled substance.