Five individuals, Stephen Jeremy Chatman, 34, Chastity Cher Walters, 43, Kasey Rena Holmes, 32, Cody Michael Brock, 25, and David Michael Brock, 56, all of Rome, were arrested following a raid at a home on Shorter Avenue.

Reports said that the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force went into the home and found a large quantity of methamphetamine, glass smoking devices, Gabapentin, Cyclobenzaprine, marijuana and a firearm.

Police added that they also located a stolen motorcycle that was valued at $5,000.

Offices went on to state that Chatman refused to comply with officers and spat blood at them while being taken into custody.

All are charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug related objects, and the distribution of dangerous drugs.

David Brock is additionally charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

Cody Brock is additionally charged with possession of marijuana.

Chatman is additionally charged with three counts felony obstruction and reckless conduct.