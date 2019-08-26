Christy Lynn Perrien, 40 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she slashed another woman’s tires.

The incident occurred in the driveway of the victim’s home. She was identified by two witnesses who said they saw the crime occur.

Reports said that when Perrien was taken into custody at her home on North Division Street she was found to have been in possession of Ecstasy, Concerta, Adderall and Flexeril tablets, along with marijuana, a pipe and a grinder.Aggravated stalking, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, two counts possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, possession of dangerous drugs and obstruction,.

Officers added that on route to the jail Perrien was able to remove her handcuffs while in the back of the patrol car.

