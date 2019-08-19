Emily Elizabeth Shelton, 46 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she attempted to kill a police officer by running him over during a traffic stop.

Reports said that the officer pulled Shelton over and in the process of walking to her vehicle she struck his police car with him standing near.

Shelton proceeded to speed away before entering a high speed chase. Shelton then again struck the officer’s patrol car.

Shelton is charged with aggravated assault, attempting to elude police, speeding, driving without license, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, interference with government property, felony obstruction and probation violation.