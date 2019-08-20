Jakhymbai Patrick Johnson, 20 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he attempted to choke a 23 year-old woman unconscious .

Reports added that Johnson then proceeded to hit the woman in the face, leaving visible injuries.

The victim told police that Johnson also pulled out a firearm and threatened to kill her.

Johnson then allegedly proceeded to jump on the victim’s car windshield, causing it to shatter.

He also broke the woman’s cellphone.

Warrants went on to say that Johnson had a court order to stay away from the woman, but failed to do so on numerous occasions.

Johnson is also charged with destroying property that belonged to the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority.

Johnson is charged with reckless conduct, pointing a gun at another, obstruction, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, battery, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, battery, 2nd degree criminal damage to property, two counts 1st degree criminal damage to property, interference with government property, two counts aggravated stalking.

Two others, Phelicia Johnson, 38, and Demarcus Treymain Jackson, 44, both of Rome were also arrested for hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Police said that they attempted to prevent police from arresting Johnson.