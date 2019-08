Scott Fouche Clark, 38 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he hit a woman in the face.

Reports added that he then placed another woman in the fear after he “approached her in a threatening manner”.

Authorities went on to state that Clark proceeded to rip the AC unit out of a window in the home, which is located on Burkhalter road.

Clark is charged with battery, simple assault, criminal trespass and parole violation.