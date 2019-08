James Charlie Harris, 67 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he hit his 57 year-old wife in the arm and leg while engaged in a dispute inside their home.

Reports added that Harris proceeded to leave the home and was found a short time later on Redmond Circle.

Police stated that while pulled over they detected an odor of alcohol coming from Harris. He proceeded to tell officers that he was driving to the liquor store.

Harris is charged with simple battery and DUI.