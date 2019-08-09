Aaron Brent Barnes, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he shoved his wife against a wall in their home and then became violent toward a 12 year-old child.

Reports said that Barnes grabbed the child by the hair and head and proceeded to push her into a wall as well.

Police went on to state that the child suffered an injury to her left foot from the altercation.

Barnes is charged with simple battery, cruelty to children in the first degree and two counts third degree cruelty to children.