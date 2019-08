Patricia Hannah, age 48, of 2129 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, has been arrested for numerous counts of Theft, Fraud, Forgery, and (financial) Elder Abuse.

The charges stemmed from an investigation initiated by Sheriff’s detectives in June acting on a complaint. Detectives believe that stolen financial cards, from a victim over the age of 65, were used at a variety of locations in Gordon County and other jurisdictions.

The case will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.