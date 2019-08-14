Kerry Joe Itson, 38 of Gaylesville, was arrested in Rome this week after reports said he sent threatening text messages to his ex-wife.

Reports stated that Itson told the woman that “if the kids have something I make sure you never see anything again”. He went on to tell her to get a warrant before he “burns his and her house down”.

Police added that he then continued to text the victim calling her names like “stupid”.

Itson is charged with aggravated stalking, harassing communication s and terroristic threats and acts.