Four individuals, Billy Anthony Bennett, 54 of Rome, John Hugh Perry, 54 of Calhoun, Heather Lee Headrick, 31 of Sugar Valley, and Beverly Suzanne Sipple, 52 of Rome, were all arrested at a home on 4th Street in Shannon after officers said they located a gun and a large amount of drugs that were to be allegedly distributed.

Reports said that police found a large amount of methamphetamine, baggies, digital scales, glass smoking devices, used syringes, and a rifle.

Police said that Perry was also found attempting to conceal cocaine while being transported to the jail.

While at the jail, deputies stated that they found two additional smoking devices and marijuana on Sipple.

Bennett is charged with possession of meth, trafficking meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.

Perry is charged with possession of meth possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of drug related objects, crossing the guard line with drugs, tampering with evidence and probation violation.

Headrick is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of drug related objects.

Sipple is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, crossing the guard line with drugs, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.