Austin Gaige Barton, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he engaged in sodomy with a mentally handicapped woman.

The victim reported that she begged him to stop but Barton continued to force himself inside of her anus.

Reports added that the acts caused the victim to suffer mental and physical pain.

The alleged incident occurred back in October at the College and Career Academy.

He was also wanted for an incident that occurred earlier this year. Reports said that he sold another’s weedeater without their approval. Police added that the act was admitted to Adairsville police by Barton.

Barton is charged with aggravated sodomy, theft by deception and exploitation and two counts exploitation of a disabled adult.