Andrew Eidson, 36 of Plainville, was jailed after a routine traffic stop on South Broad Street in Rome led police to find numerous drugs.

Reports said that Edison was pulled over after officers saw him driving with a broken tag light.

A search of the vehicle led police to locate Adderall and marijuana packaged in a baggie.

Edison is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container and no tag light.