Demonte Devone Jones, 26 of Rome, was arrested this week after report said he was found with cocaine in his vehicle after running a stop sign.

Police stated that Jones was pulled over at the intersection of Pennington Avenue and South Broad Street for running a stop sign. While conducting the stop officers discovered that Jones was driving without a valid license. A search of Jones then led police to find cocaine.

Jones is charged with possession of cocaine, stop sign violation and driving without a license.