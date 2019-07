Herbert Clark Buchanan, 55 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he hit a woman in the face with his closed fist.

Reports stated that the victim suffered swelling to her lip and the right side of her mouth. The victim went on to say that Buchanan broke her glasses in the attack.

Reports added that Buchanan was intoxicated at the time of the attack.

The incident occurred at a location on Hatfield Road.

Buchanan is charged with battery.