Rome Area Council for the Arts (RACA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ali Booker as the organization’s new Executive Director.



Booker brings with her over 23 years of experience in the film and television business. She has a wide array of talents including budgeting, scripting, talent direction, hiring, logistics, field production, editing and final product delivery. In addition to being a television and digital producer for Scripps Howard and running her own freelance company, she has served as a Producer/Writer/Reporter for well known brands such as HGTV, E! News, The Food Network and Major League Soccer.



Since moving to Rome in 2015 with her husband and three children, Booker has continued to freelance in her production roles while also focusing on both family and community. The majority of her time has been spent volunteering at Darlington School where her children attend. She has also served on the Steering Committee for Rome for the Rescues and the Board of Directors at Open Door Home where she has helped oversee both of their primary fundraising events.



“We are all excited to have Ali as RACA’s new Executive Director and know that her previous experience and spirited involvement in our community will present us with a host of new opportunities,” said RACA board president Chris Kerr. “The excitement that she brings to her new role will only add to the positive energy and enthusiasm we currently have within our organization.”



“I am very excited to join RACA in their mission to enrich the Greater Rome community through the unifying and compelling power of the arts” said Booker. “When we support the arts locally, we help develop our community’s culture and broaden overall participation in our civic agenda.”



Booker will join RACA at their new office and exhibit space inside the Rome Area History Museum at 305 Broad Street.



Rome Area Council for the Arts (RACA), founded in 1976, is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the creative life of the Floyd County community through the visual, performing, literary and applied arts. RACA provides arts programming and education for local students and artists, and supports community initiatives that shape, strengthen and revitalize the Greater Rome area. To learn more, visit www.romearts.org.

