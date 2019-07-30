Twenty-year-old Ricky Rowe was arrested following the stabbing of Jose Mata. Both are employed with 2 Amigos restaurant on Railroad Street in Kingston.

Mata is the cook and also Rowe’s stepfather. He accused Rowe of drinking on the job and putting in incorrect Saturday. According to reports, Rowe aggressively approached Mata who picked up a knife.

Rowe said he picked up a knife to defend himself and cut Mata’s arm. Rowe was taken to jail and charged with first-degree family violence. An ambulance was called for Mata.

From WBHF radio