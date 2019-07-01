Harbin Clinic is pleased to welcome Sarah Tuck as the Senior Director of Marketing for the largest physician-owned, multi-specialty healthcare group in Georgia.

A proven marketing and communication leader, Tuck heads a team of marketing professionals in promoting Harbin Clinic’s health and wellness initiatives throughout the Northwest Georgia region.

“We are very happy to have found someone with the skillset Sarah has for fully integrated marketing and communication,” Harbin Clinic CEO Kenna Stock says. “As Harbin Clinic continues to grow regionally, I am confident Sarah will help us reach more patients with our mission and values of caring completely for everyone.”

One of the aspects that drew Tuck to seek a position at Harbin Clinic, she says, is the healthcare group’s dedication to the overall health of the people in the Northwest Georgia community.

“Over the years, I’ve followed and participated in several Harbin-sponsored wellness events and witnessed firsthand the wonderful impact Harbin Clinic has on individuals and families,” says Tuck. “I’m proud and excited to be a part of this organization that helps so many people live healthier lives.”

Prior to joining Harbin Clinic, Tuck served as Senior Director of Commercial Marketing for Mohawk Industries where she also previously held the positions of Director of Inbound Marketing and Senior Manager of Brand Marketing, PR and Social Media. Additionally, Tuck has worked as a Program Coordinator for the Georgia Small Business Development Center.

Tuck graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degree in Communication Studies. While earning her master’s degree with an emphasis on Health Communication, she served as a Communication Instructor, a Study Abroad Research Assistant and worked for the UGA Center for Health and Risk Communication.

In 2017, Tuck was named one of the Rome News-Tribune’s 20 under 40 in Rome Life Magazin