Dana Marie Wise, 38 of Lindale, and Christopher Lloyd Rhoten, 29, of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said Wise was pulled over for not wearing her seat belt.

Reports said that while conducting the traffic stop police found suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle after discovering her licenses had been suspended.

Wise is charged with possession of meth, driving on a suspended license and a seat belt violation.

Rhoten is charged with possession of meth.