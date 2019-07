Two Romans, Demetrius Jermaine Kennedy, 42, and Kathryn Smith Leek, 29, were arrested at the Fairbridge Inn on Martha Berry Blvd.

Reports said that Leek was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Reports added that after arriving at the jail Kennedy was found with marijuana on him.

Kennedy is charged with possession of marijuana, obstruction, giving false name to police, crossing a guard line with drugs and probation violation.

Leek is charged with possession of meth and obstruction,