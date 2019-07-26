Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap is pleased to announce that the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the next Citizens’ Law Enforcement Academy. You must be a Bartow County resident and 18 years of age to participate in the program.

The 10 week program (which will meet on Tuesday evenings and one Saturday) begins on Tuesday, September 10th, and ends on Tuesday, November 5th.

Academy members will be exposed to every aspect of Law Enforcement duties including; Firearms, Personal Safety, Jail Procedures, Administrative Duties, Criminal Investigations, Patrol Operations, 911 Operations, Court Services, Warrants and Civil Division,

Crime Scene Investigation, Narcotics/K-9, C.P.R. Certification, and much more. Participants will have the opportunity to do up to 3 ride-alongs with eligible departments.

Bartow County citizens who desire to qualify for the program must complete and return the application for processing and background check completion by August 22nd. There is no charge for the class.

Sheriff Millsap states “this program has been a big success and the primary benefit of the program is building a closer relationship with the citizens we serve.”

Applications may be picked up at the B.C.S.O (Admin Lobby 8-5 Monday-Friday) or can be emailed upon request. Spaces are limited and slots are filled on a first-come first-serve basis.