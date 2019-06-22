The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force arrested three people, Dustin Wayne Womack, 29 of Lindale, Brandy Alice Mathis, 37 of Silver Creek, and 24 year-old Maggie Leann Harris, of Rome, following the execution of a search warrant at the Sunrise Inn and Suites on Martha Berry Blvd.

Reports stated that officers located over an ounce of meth as well as a smoking device.

Womack was also found to be in possession of scales and a hand gun.

Police added that Womack allegedly attempted to conceal the gun from officers by tossing it in the bathtub.

Each suspect is charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.

Womack is additionally charged with trafficking meth, possession with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a probation violation.

.Harris is additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.