A three vehicle accident resulted in a 30 year-old woman being killed on Saturday.

Report said that Whitney Stoops, 30, was pulling out of Little Ceasar’s Pizza on Shorter Avenue when she was struck by a westbound truck, driven by 32 year-old Jeffrey Farmer. A third vehicle, driven by 60 year-old Daniel Natividad, was also westbound and was involved in the wreck.

A child in Stoop’s vehicle was taken to a local hospital. Farmer also suffered visible injuries.

Police are continuing in investigate the wreck.