Christy Darlene Pope, 38 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she cut the gate to a fence at a location on Chery Lake Road and proceeded to steal 365 pounds of copper wire along with numerous tools which all belonged to Georgia Power.

Reports added that when police arrived Pope refused to reply to officers commands.

Pope is charged with felony theft by taking, second degree burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of tools for commission of crime and willful obstruction.